Arkansas senators back bill to curb college athletics spending

Arkansas senators are among the bipartisan legislators who overwhelmingly supported a bill to curb spending in college athletics on Monday. The U.S. Senate passed the Protect College Sports Act with a vote of 77-22.

The bill would give the National Collegiate Athletic Association, or NCAA, a limited antitrust exemptions to restore five-year eligibility rules and transfer limits. It would also allow a cap on the amount of money students can be paid for their name, image and likeness.

Matt Jones is a reporter and managing editor of Whole Hog Sports. He says the law could be beneficial for schools like the University of Arkansas.

"It establishes that cap on what you can spend. Now, there's still above-the-cap spending that can happen. And I think that it's good that that part's always going to be tough for Arkansas or a similar school to contend with. But I think it's got a potential to help. They could put some more guardrails in place. That just makes it a little less chaotic."

Arkansas' reported NIL budget for the 2026 season is between $22 and $25 million.

Opponents of the bill, including several labor unions, the NAACP and Congressional Black Caucus, say it limits opportunities for athletes.

The bill now moves to the U.S. House of Representatives, which is on recess until after the midterms in November.

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