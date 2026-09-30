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Health & Healthcare
Ozarks at Large

Free screening mammograms offered in Bentonville through Project Pink

By Kyle Kellams
Published September 30, 2026 at 2:12 PM CDT
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Bentonville Medical Center and the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks will combine efforts to offer free screening mammograms tomorrow from noon until 4 at the Bentonville Medical Center at 3000 Medical Center Parkway in Bentonville.

The mammograms are being offered through Project Pink, a program operated by the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, to offer free screenings to uninsured and underinsured women.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 479-553-4429. That's area code 479-553-4429.

The screenings are part of Freeman Health System's observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and coincide with Pink Night, a community event focused on breast cancer awareness, education and support. The community invited to Pink Night from 5 until 7 p.m. tomorrow night.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

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Ozarks at Large Breast CancerBentonville
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Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
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