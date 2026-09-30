Free screening mammograms offered in Bentonville through Project Pink

Bentonville Medical Center and the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks will combine efforts to offer free screening mammograms tomorrow from noon until 4 at the Bentonville Medical Center at 3000 Medical Center Parkway in Bentonville.

The mammograms are being offered through Project Pink, a program operated by the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, to offer free screenings to uninsured and underinsured women.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 479-553-4429. That's area code 479-553-4429.

The screenings are part of Freeman Health System's observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and coincide with Pink Night, a community event focused on breast cancer awareness, education and support. The community invited to Pink Night from 5 until 7 p.m. tomorrow night.

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