Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle, Wai-Kay 10/15/2026
Thursday
- Roll Cage Mary at Six Twelve, the coffee shop on Wedington in Fayetteville. 7-9 p.m.
- Jen Cole and Friends at Kingfish, Fayetteville. Music at 8.
- Tom and Anthony Ware at the 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 7-9 p.m.
- Jazz night at the Music Depot, Rogers, led by Jake Hertzog. Begins at 7 p.m.
Friday
- Carolina Mendoza at La Grange, Eureka Springs, during its happy hour. 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Black Country, New Road at the RØDE House at the Momentary, Bentonville. Klezmer to jazz to pop, all sorts of stuff. Doors at 7:30, music at about 8. Tickets from students at $20 to supreme VIP at $360.
- Jack Mac at Kroner and Bear, Tahlequah. 7 p.m.
- Paige Van Horn at the Moxie, Fayetteville. Music starts at 6.
- TV Preacher, Dirtmother and Thunderchief at Nomads, Fayetteville. Doors at 7, music at 8. Tickets are $10. Harvey’s last show for a while.
- Ziggy Marley at Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville, with the Irie Lions, a local reggae band. Doors at 7, showtime at 8. Tickets are around $45.
- The Gringos at George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, with local opener Ted Hammig & The Campaign. Tickets start at $15.
- Maud Crawford happy hour at George’s before the Gringos. Starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are around $10.
- Punk Truckstop is hosting a drag karaoke party with a curry dinner and Dolly-themed treats. 8 p.m.-midnight.
Saturday
- The Music Depot in Rogers hosts MOKA, a four-state music tour and artists exchange connecting musicians in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas. Featuring Bad Alaskan from Lawrence, Kansas; Copper Threadings from Kansas City, Missouri; Michaela Young from Tulsa, Oklahoma; and local artist Baang. Starts at 7. Tickets are around $12, or reserve a table for $60.
- Me Like Bees at George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, with Fox Royale. Tickets are $17.
- Ashley McBryde at Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville. Doors at 7, music at 8. Tickets are around $40.
- Basin Park Concert Series with Mr. Cabbagehead and the Screaming Radishes at Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs. 4-6 p.m. Free.
- Common Roots at Gotahold Brewing, Eureka Springs. 5-8 p.m.
- Drew Hutson Rogers at the 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 9 p.m.-midnight.
- Latino Dance Night at the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Music starts at 7. Just $15.
- The Pryor Creek Bluegrass Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, this weekend. Bluegrass through Sunday.
- The Northwest Arkansas Oktoberfest in downtown Rogers at the Butterfield Stage. VIP tickets get you in at 1; general public at 2. Twenty-five different brewers will be on hand.
Sunday
- Alyssa Galvan, a Eureka Springs native, at Gotthold Brewing, Eureka Springs. 4-6 p.m.
- SoNA Beyond begins, a series of free mini concerts at different places through the spring. The first two concerts are at the historic Presbyterian Church in Cane Hill at 2 and 4 p.m. Same concert, including Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” Free, but there is limited seating, so let them know you’re going.
Tuesday
- The UAFS Fall Choral Showcase at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. 7 p.m. Free.
- Buddy Shute and Friends at Six Twelve, Fayetteville.
Wednesday
- Trampled by Turtles at Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville. Doors at 6:30. Tickets 55-100.
- “Dirty Dancing” begins at the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Runs through Oct. 25.
- Flutist Alexa Still performs a guest artist recital in Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall on the UofA campus.
- Ruthie Foster at the Coda Concert House, Joplin, Missouri. She won the Grammy last year for best contemporary blues album.
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