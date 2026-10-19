Proposed changes to the 2030 census — Bill Clinton’s first term as governor
On today’s show, we learn how proposed changes to the 2030 census could affect who gets counted in Arkansas, which had the nation’s largest undercount in 2020. We also revisit Bill Clinton’s first term as governor with Randy Dixon of the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. Plus, an Arvest Bank branch administrator explains how to spot impostor scams, and we tour the newly renovated Walker Park in Fayetteville.