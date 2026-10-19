© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Proposed changes to the 2030 census — Bill Clinton’s first term as governor

By Randy Dixon,
Kyle KellamsMatthew MooreLia Uribe
Published October 19, 2026 at 1:27 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today’s show, we learn how proposed changes to the 2030 census could affect who gets counted in Arkansas, which had the nation’s largest undercount in 2020. We also revisit Bill Clinton’s first term as governor with Randy Dixon of the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History. Plus, an Arvest Bank branch administrator explains how to spot impostor scams, and we tour the newly renovated Walker Park in Fayetteville.

Ozarks at Large
Stay Connected
Randy Dixon
Randy Dixon is the Director of News Archives and Media for the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.
See stories by Randy Dixon
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content