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Ozarks at Large

Employed but struggling in Arkansas — How the time change affects your inner clock

By Jamie Baum,
Daniel CaruthKyle KellamsMatthew MooreJack Travis
Published October 21, 2026 at 2:12 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today’s show, we take a closer look at ALICE households, Arkansans who are employed but still struggling to make ends meet, as Stephanie Hoopes of United For ALICE breaks down the numbers across the state’s regions. Plus, Rutgers University’s Tracy Anthony joins our Balance series to explain how light, food and the end of daylight saving time affect our circadian rhythms. Plus, Jocelyn Cullity discusses her new novel "The Nurse at Baker Hospital," and UofA flutist Cristina Ballatori previews Monday’s Music Monday concert.

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Jamie Baum
Associate professor in the Department of Food Science and director of the Center for Human Nutrition at the University of Arkansas. Jamie Baum co-hosts "Balance" on Ozarks at Large.
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Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large.
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Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
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Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
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Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
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