Employed but struggling in Arkansas — How the time change affects your inner clock
On today’s show, we take a closer look at ALICE households, Arkansans who are employed but still struggling to make ends meet, as Stephanie Hoopes of United For ALICE breaks down the numbers across the state’s regions. Plus, Rutgers University’s Tracy Anthony joins our Balance series to explain how light, food and the end of daylight saving time affect our circadian rhythms. Plus, Jocelyn Cullity discusses her new novel "The Nurse at Baker Hospital," and UofA flutist Cristina Ballatori previews Monday’s Music Monday concert.