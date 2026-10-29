Radio Flyer’s chief wagon officer — Combating AI-generated abuse
On today’s show, Radio Flyer’s chief wagon officer Robert Pasin talks about the history of the little red wagon and being the third generation to run the family business ahead of his keynote at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. We also hear from survivor and advocate Leah Juliett about a Fayetteville gathering focused on AI-generated abuse and pathways to justice for survivors. Plus, John Brown University brings “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” to the stage.