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Ozarks at Large

Radio Flyer’s chief wagon officer — Combating AI-generated abuse

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Daniel CaruthMatthew MooreKyle Kellams
Published October 29, 2026 at 1:54 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today’s show, Radio Flyer’s chief wagon officer Robert Pasin talks about the history of the little red wagon and being the third generation to run the family business ahead of his keynote at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. We also hear from survivor and advocate Leah Juliett about a Fayetteville gathering focused on AI-generated abuse and pathways to justice for survivors. Plus, John Brown University brings “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” to the stage.

Ozarks at Large
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Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
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Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large.
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Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
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Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
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