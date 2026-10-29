Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle, Wai-Kay 10/29/2026
Thursday, Oct. 29
- Rocky Horror-themed farewell to the Garden Room, Fayetteville, presented by Odeon Collective and KUAF. 6-11 p.m. Tickets: $10. The last event at the Garden Room before it’s torn down. Noodle bowls from Swag Banh Mi starting at 6 p.m., Mount Comfort around 7 p.m., a shadow cast of two songs from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” by Cheap Thrills at 8 p.m., then Odeon spinning records for the rest of the night. Studio Foundations NWA selling one-off KUAF-themed screen-printed shirts, and Punk Truck Stop selling boiled peanuts and wares.
- Madstone Maze, Likewise, Fayetteville. A magical labyrinth with immersive art. Tickets: $20 for the maze, $8 for vendors and music only. The Yarb Doctor pass covers all four nights and includes special discounts from Nightmare on Block Street and a special gift from the vendors.
- Grupo Sin Fronteras, Juan Moscoso and Tim Warden, Prairie Street Live, Fayetteville.
- Olivia Wu, Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, Fayetteville.
- A Night of Jazz, Arkansas Center for the Arts, Fort Smith riverfront. 7 p.m. Tickets: $10. Featuring 28 students from the Institute for the Creative Arts, Fort Smith’s tuition-free arts high school.
- Octoberfest quartet recital, University of Arkansas Fine Arts Building, Fayetteville. 7:30 p.m. Free.
- Sarah Hughes, Kingfish, Fayetteville. 8-10 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
- Big Gay Halloween, Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville. Doors at 6 p.m.
- Stage Fright immersive party, TheatreSquared, Fayetteville.
- Happy hour concert with the Nace Brothers, George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. 6 p.m. Followed by Ozark Riviera and the Jack Lindsey Band for homecoming.
- Peyton Joy, Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, Fayetteville. 6 p.m.
- Night of the Living Drag, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. Doors around 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.
- Fraud Stewart, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 6-9 p.m.
- Patti Steel, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 9 p.m.-midnight.
- Emily Hollingshead and Nick Sharp, Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce, Tahlequah, Oklahoma. 4:45 p.m. Free. Part of the downtown Tahlequah Halloween Trunk or Treat celebration.
- Northeastern State University Halloween recital, NSU Center for the Performing Arts, Tahlequah, Oklahoma. 7 p.m. Free.
- Maud Crawford, Tontitown Winery, Tontitown. 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31 (Halloween)
- The Brook & The Bluff, Werewolf Tour, Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m.
- Carbon Brown, Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, Fayetteville.
- Big Halloween Spooktacular, Nomads, Fayetteville. 7 p.m. Big Ed is expected to be there.
- Halloween at Sidecar with Her Set and Her Sound, Fayetteville. 8 p.m.
- Punk-a-ween, Punk Truck Stop, Fayetteville. 3-7 p.m. A cover show with a ton of bands covering other bands; check the flyer for the lineup. Costume contest at 6 p.m.
- March to August, Gotahold Brewing, Eureka Springs. 4-7 p.m.
- Punkinhead, George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Sold out. Their first show together in Northwest Arkansas in a couple of decades.
Sunday, Nov. 1
- Punkinhead matinee, George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
- Día de los Muertos, Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs. Altars to honor the people you have lost. Sunday and Monday.
Monday, Nov. 2
- Music Monday series with the Lyrique Quintette, University of Arkansas Fine Arts Building, Fayetteville. 7:30 p.m.
- Neko Case, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. 7 p.m. Tickets: $46-$80. Seated show.
- Día de los Muertos continues, Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
- Rhythm and Reeds saxophone and percussion duo, Breedlove Room 105, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. 6 p.m. Free.
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