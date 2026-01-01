Submit your PSA information, story idea, or thoughts with KUAF
FREE PSA opportunities for NON-PROFIT organizations:
- Add your event to the KUAF COMMUNITY EVENTS CALENDAR (FREE) by CLICKING HERE. Great traffic on this page! You are welcome to add a small logo or photo, your website address, etc. This page will be reviewed for content and posted when approved. Please note that KUAF reserves the right to NOT approve unsuitable content and content not in the interest of our listeners.
- You are welcome to email your non-profit event information to Pete Hartman at phartma@uark.edu for FREE ON-AIR PSA consideration. Pete also hosts the KUAF COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT which highlights the work of area non-profit organizations. Contact Pete phartma@uark.edu for more information. Once again, KUAF reserves the right to NOT approve unsuitable content and content not in the interest of our listeners.
- Want to share your story with OZARKS AT LARGE? Email kuafinfo@uark.edu for story consideration. Be sure to include who, what, where, when and why.
Underwriting opportunities for PROFIT organizations and businesses:
- Businesses and for-profit organizations are encouraged to learn more about KUAF's UNDERWRITING OPPORTUNITIES here. Please contact Shannon Gott — kuafuw@uark.edu — 479-575-2474 if you have questions or need more information.