KUAF Underwriting Sponsorships

WHAT IS AN UNDERWRITING SPONSORSHIP?

An important financial contribution to quality radio is made by foundations, corporations and individuals who provide funds to underwrite the presentation of a program or series of programs broadcast on KUAF.

WHAT IS KUAF AND NPR?

From local and world events, to music and breaking news, more and more radio listeners are tuning to KUAF 91.3 NPR for our coverage, information and entertainment. Your message can be heard by this desirable group of listeners and consumers.

KUAF is a non-profit National Public Radio affiliate and is part of the University of Arkansas system. KUAF serves 1/4 of the state of Arkansas and parts of Missouri and Oklahoma with news, information and music. Click on KUAF Program Guide to see broadcast schedules for the FM broadcast, HD2 Classical Music, and HD3 Jazz.

NPR (National Public Radio) is an internationally acclaimed producer and distributor of non-commercial news, talk, and entertainment programming. A privately supported, not-for-profit membership organization, NPR serves a growing audience of 28.5 million Americans each week in partnership with more than 1000 independently operated, noncommercial public radio stations. Each NPR Member Station serves local listeners with a distinctive combination of national and local programming. (www.npr.org)

WHO'S LISTENING TO KUAF?

Over 65,000 persons weekly tune to 91.3 for their news, information, music and entertainment according to Nielsen/Arbitron.

The audience is equally balanced among males and females.

KUAF attracts an audience most notably distinguished by its educational excellence and professional success. Listeners are your choice consumers, savvy business leaders and other influentials who are decision-makers and active in their communities.



WHY UNDERWRITE ON KUAF?

Underwriting singles you out...

Underwriting on KUAF places your product or service in front of a loyal audience and because you support KUAF, our loyal listeners will support you. 88% of NPR listeners say their opinion of a company is more positive when they discover the company supports public radio.

You can reach a specific target audience...

KUAF offers you the chance to choose one of many program rotations, allowing you the freedom to select the programming that will most economically reach your segment of the market with the greatest potential.

Underwriting identifies your company as socially aware...

An association with KUAF Public Radio, and its long-standing reputation for social responsibility, identifies your company as a civic and community-minded organization with an interest in the public that goes beyond simply selling a product or service.

Is underwriting tax-deductible?

KUAF is a non-profit, educational organization owned by the University of Arkansas. Underwriting may be tax deductible as a business expense or non-profit donation. Consult your tax advisor for full details.

See what Underwriters have to say about KUAF? Check out our client testimonials HERE!

MORE REASONS TO UNDERWRITE PROGRAMMING ON KUAF.

Underwriting is a great way to get your message to people who are educated and influential in the community; who will use your professional services; and who have a greater disposable income. Your message can be heard by this hard-to-reach group. We can associate your business with the quality programming of KUAF and National Public Radio.

PLACE YOUR BUSINESS AD ON KUAF.COM!

KUAF.COM can share your digital image and drive traffic to your business via the KUAF website. KUAF.COM has an average of 258,768 monthly pages viewed and 36,319 monthly unique visitors. Data provided by Station Analytics by NPR June 2020.

KUAF.COM ad space offers a maximium 25% SOV (Share of Voice). Your content MAY rotate with up to 3 other online sponsors.

Leaderboard - 728x90 top of page banner is $75 per week for a 7 day rotation.

Top Right Rail - 300x250 medium ad is $60 per week for 7 day schedule.

Mid Right Rail - 300x250 medium ad is $50 per week for 7 day schedule.

Lower Right Rail - 300x250 medium ad (slightly below the fold) is $40 per week for 7 day schedule.

KUAF NEWSLETTER SPONSORSHIPS

As of June 2020, The KUAF Newsletters are delivered to over 4,000 weekly subscribers. KUAF offers the KUAF Frequenc-E (1x per wk), the Ozarks at Large Newsletter (5x per wk), and the KUAF Music Newsletter (1x per wk). Between the 3 newsletters, that is 7 individual newsletters delivered each Monday - Friday with an average open rate of 23% and 10% click through rate. The KUAF newsletters are the perfect opportunity to reach KUAF listeners directly through their own email inbox! Newsletter data provided by Constant Contact.

Leaderboard - 728x90 top of page banner is $125 per 5 day schedule running Monday - Friday.

Side by Side Right and Left - 300x250 separate ads, mid-page, $100 per ad, 5 day schedule running Monday - Friday.

KUAF newsletter content and ad placement may shift depending on the stories available each day.

LET'S DISCUSS THE FUTURE OF YOUR BUSINESS AND KUAF.

KUAF will be glad to help you implement a plan to meet both your needs and budget. Find out more by contacting Rhonda Dillard at 479-575-4441 or click here to send email to rhonda@kuaf.com. KUAF would love to earn your business.