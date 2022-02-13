Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
2021 Winter Storm
-
After back to back winter storms two weeks ago dropped temperatures to as much as negative 20 degrees along with several inches of snow, Arkansans are now…
-
American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region, which is helping communities recover from severe arctic storms that disrupted power and potable water…
-
Several thousand households and businesses in Pea Ridge in Benton County suddenly lost their natural gas supply last Tuesday in the midst of back-to-back…
-
Pipes froze and burst in homes and buildings across Arkansas this week as temperatures plunged into the negatives. Plumbers and insurance agents say they…
-
Families across the region broke out their sleds after two storms dumped several inches of snow across Arkansas. This audio postcard captures some of the…
-
Cattle ranchers across the state are working hard to protect their herds from record low temperatures and heavy snowfall. Newborns calves are the most…
-
A second winter storm swept through Northwest Arkansas late last night, adding a fresh layer of snow across the region, in some places piling up to 8…