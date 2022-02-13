-
In anticipation of the 9th annual Run for Veterans Race, 7Hills Homeless Shelter CEO Jessica Andrews speaks with Pete Hartman in the Nancy Blair…
-
First Christian Church, 7 Hills Homeless Center and George's Majestic Lounge are partners this weekend.
-
An anonymous group has paid down a balloon payment for 7Hills Homeless Center to keep their day center in south Fayetteville from closing. 7Hills will now…
-
7Hills Homeless Center staff and board are working to find a solution to a financial crisis that has put their Day Center in jeopardy. The Day Center…
-
A concert Sunday will raise funds and awareness for 7Hills in Fayetteville. Both, organizers, say are very important to battling homelessness.MUSIC:…