Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Afghanistan
-
Canopy of Northwest Arkansas, the state's only resettlement agency began recieving Afghan evacuees in October of 2021. Joanna Krause, the agency's…
-
Canopy of Northwest Arkansas, a local resettlement agency, is preparing to intake 49 Afghan refugees as soon as mid-October. Governor Asa Hutchinson…
-
At the top of today's show: fewer Arkansas school districts are in the highest level for COVID-19 infections, nearly a hundred Afghan refugees will be…
-
Canopy of Northwest Arkansas is readying to welcome a small number of Afghan families and Special Immigrant Visa holders in the wake the withdraw of U.S.…
-
For Khalid Ahmadzai, who moved to Arkansas from Afghanistan in 2010, watching the Taliban retake his home country from afar has been a "hopeless"…