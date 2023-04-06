© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks at Large

Nowruz in the Ozarks

By Daniel Caruth
Published April 6, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT
NOWRUZ 3.jpg
1 of 6  — NOWRUZ 3.jpg
KUAF / D. Caruth
NOWRUZ 2.jpg
2 of 6  — NOWRUZ 2.jpg
KUAF / D. Caruth
NOWRUZ 4.jpg
3 of 6  — NOWRUZ 4.jpg
KUAF / D. Caruth
NOWRUZ 5.jpg
4 of 6  — NOWRUZ 5.jpg
KUAF / D. Caruth
NOWRUZ 6.jpg
5 of 6  — NOWRUZ 6.jpg
KUAF / D. Caruth
NOWRUZ.jpg
6 of 6  — NOWRUZ.jpg
KUAF / D. Caruth

Nowruz, or Persian New Year, celebrates the beginning of Spring for many people throughout the Middle East and Central Asia. It is an especially important holiday for many Afghans. In March, a group of around 100 Afghan refugees now living in Northwest Arkansas gathered to mark the occasion.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arts and CultureAfghanistanRefugeesOzarks at Large
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Related Content