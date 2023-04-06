Nowruz in the Ozarks
Nowruz, or Persian New Year, celebrates the beginning of Spring for many people throughout the Middle East and Central Asia. It is an especially important holiday for many Afghans. In March, a group of around 100 Afghan refugees now living in Northwest Arkansas gathered to mark the occasion.