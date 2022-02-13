Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
alisa weilerstein
MacArthur "genius grant" fellowship winner Alisa Weilerstein goes deep with Shostakovich in her new release. Hear her rendering of Shostakovich's 2nd…
Catch the entirety of Brahms' delicately soaring "Liebeslieder," waltzes penned for four hands on one piano, from Leon Fleisher and Katherine Jacobson,…
There's an inherent intimacy in the sonata form, explains American cellist Alisa Weilerstein regarding her collaboration with pianist Inon Barnatan. The…
Cellist Alisa Weilerstein collaborates with pianist Inon Barnatan on her latest recording of works by Rachmaninov and Chopin. "When we decided to record,…
Over years of playing together, recital partners Alisa Weilerstein and Inon Barnatan have developed an intuitive way of interacting musically that adds a…
The beauty of much of Chopin’s work lies in its detailed complexity, often making it some of the most difficult music to learn and perform. But on their…
American cellist Alisa Weilerstein’s latest release explores the range of the cello as a solo voice through the works of renowned composers from around…
American cellist Alisa Weilerstein shows a passionate command of her instrument in her latest release Solo. Included in the Oct. 27 release from Decca is…