More than 60 percent of Arkansas parents say their child is learning the same or more while attending school during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's one of…
At the end of May, the Arkansas Department of Education Board voted to overhaul the rules that govern standards for accreditation of public schools and…
Come spring, Arkansas public schools will receive a new report card. As Jacqueline Froelich reports, the new ranking is undergoing final review by the…
In August, the Arkansas Board of Education voted to strike a novel partnership with Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation as well as the Walton Family…