Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Democrat Gazette
-
John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette and Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics discuss GOP censure and more in their weekly…
-
John Brummett, a political columnist with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, considers the next moves in a Supreme Court nomination process. He talks with…
-
Courtney Lanning says a sixth installment in the animated Ice Age franchise looks a little less shiny and has a couple more laughs for younger viewers.
-
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' gubernatorial campaign continues to break Arkansas records for fundraising. John Brummett, a political columnist with the Arkansas…
-
Not many new movies, and no blockbusters, are hitting theater screens this month. Courtney Lanning says that leaves room for a winter gem, Sing a Bit of…
-
John Brummett, a columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, thinks President Biden didn't make it easy for voting rights legislation to be passed. He…
-
Arkansas' climbing virus numbers have the attention of John Brummett, political columnist with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, with our…
-
Courtney Lanning says the latest Bruce Willis film, American Siege, doesn't provide anything new, but does provide what you might expect.
-
Don't Look Up features a cast of Oscar winners and stalwarts. Courtney Lanning says the movie's plot about trying to inform the public of an impending…
-
John Brummett, a political columnist with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, says Democrats missed an opportunity by not passing an infrastructure package…