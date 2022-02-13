Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
artist's laboratory theatre
-
This weekend, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks and the Artist's Laboratory Theatre are presenting the final project of a two-year partnership.…
-
An exhibit of art addressing the lived experiences of African Americans in northwest Arkansas opens with a reception at 6 p.m. Saturday at Artists…
-
Beginning in February, the Artist's Laboratory Theatre - in collaboration with Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks - will host a fourteen week…
-
The Artist's Laboratory Theatre produces site-specific work. Their next offering will tour south Fayetteville on a bus. We find out how the play will…
-
Joseph Fletcher and Erika Wilhite speak about Whosie Whatsit, a game show taking place February 10th at 8pm. For more information and additional…
-
Next month, seven of the people buried at Fayetteville's Evergreen Cemetery will have their stories told once again.
-
Artist's Laboratory Theater is developing a walking tour that reimagines the history and legacy of downtown Arkansas. The theater company is having a test…
-
Locally produced program, Sunday Night Service, will begin airing on the FM signal of KUAF on April 5. Produced by the Artist Laboratory Theatre and…
-
Artist’s Laboratory Theatre’s latest site-specific production is, perhaps, a bit of a juxtaposition. The Now Now 2.0, which takes place among rows of…
-
