Arts
The late multi-instrumentalist and Arkansas-native, Smilin' Bob Lewis' collection of more than 100 unique guitars, banjos, fiddles, amps and more are on…
Prolific Arkansas artist George Dombek works everyday, ten hours a day, in complete isolation in his forested studio/gallery complex creating his…
The Arkansas Arts Council is offering a free, virtual three-part workshop to help make applying for a grant easier.
The Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra will host transgender pianist Sara Davis Buechner during a week-long residency that begins July 16. Buechner will…
Within a week of the governor announcing the first case of COVID-19 in the state, Arts Live Theatre began offering virtual programming for kids. More than…
In her latest book, From Cotton to Silk: The Magic of Black Hair, artist, activist and author Crystal C. Mercer's uses hand-sewn images to tell a story of…
The Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre is adapting William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream for its first live performance since the start of the…
This month, a virtual conference hosted by the Walton Family Foundation included a panel discussion about the region's growth and inclusivity. Allyson…
The Creative Arkansas Community Hub and Exchange, or CACHE, is seeking input from Northwest Arkansas creatives in a new survey. The new regional arts…
The Windgate Foundation, in collaboration with the Arkansas Community Foundation, has established a $10 million endowment for the Eureka Springs School of…