baroque
-
While Johann Gottlieb Goldberg is most famously known for Bach's "Goldberg" Variations, he was a child prodigy and composer in his own right. Though he…
-
We continue the #sundaysymphony tradition with a brand new recording from the San Francisco Symphony performing Debussy's "Images porochestre," as well as…
-
The always innovative Ensemble Caprice take on music of Latin America and Spain of the 17th and 18th centuries in their release Baroque Salsa. Hear…
-
Trio Settecento performs baroque music on original instruments. They explore German composers such as Johann Philipp Kreiger in their release A German…
-
The Ensemble Caprice’s latest release, Chaconne, consists entirely of songs in the musical form for which the album is named. These pieces provide an…
-
Francois Couperin's exquisite "Concerts royaux" were arranged by cellist Paul Bazelaire in 1924 and what became known as "Pieces en concert" became a…
-
Vivaldi’s music offers musicians a chance to express themselves, a quality that Avi Avital explores on his latest recording. “There is so much freedom in…
-
Much of the subtle grace of Luigi Boccherini's music was lost when stringed instruments were modernized in the early 19th century. Experience the grace…
-
Telemann once wrote of his encounters with Eastern European gypsy music, "One can hardly believe what wonderful imaginative ideas these pipers and…
-
"These were the kinds of tools for which Beethoven conceived his scores -- the raw, intimate and human sounds in his mind as he navigated the turmoil of…