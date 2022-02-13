Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Beaver Lake
The U.S. Army Corp of Enginers - Little Rock District Beaver Lake Real Estate Land Acquisition Project plans to purchase hundreds of privately owned…
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Little Rock will continue to release floodwaters from Beaver Lake Dam this week after as much as six inches of rain…
Arkansas Master Naturalists are building accommodations for nesting birds at eight sites around northwest Arkansas. We meet two nestbox experts at one of…
A new map of the Beaver Lake watershed delivers more than just an outline of the shore.
Our Ozarks at Large Explainer, Dave Edmark, is back. This time, he helps us understand how Beaver Lake and the White River are used to generate…
Thursday afternoon more than 100 local residents and dignitaries gathered near the shore at Dam Site Park near Eureka Springs to celebrate the 50th…
The 11th annual 'Secchi Day' on Beaver Lake is this Saturday...an event from the Beaver Water District that has grown in size and scope since its…
The Beaver LakeSmart Program is accepting new volunteers for its stream monitoring teams. The next training session will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July…
This week is National Drinking Water Week and organizations around the country are asking people to consider what comes out of their faucet.MUSIC: "Lorge"…
In 2016, Beaver Lake will turn 50, and the engineers that operate it say it’s time to update the reservoir’s original Master Plan.MUSIC: One More Song by…