Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
beethoven
-
The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas’ upcoming season promises to be their best yet, honoring Beethoven’s 250th birthday with “bucket list pieces” such as…
-
It's not often you can experience four iconic works for piano in one concert, but that's exactly the case when Russian-born, New York City-trained, Ilya…
-
Welsh Pianist Llyr Williams tackles the complete solo piano repertoire of Beethoven in live reocdings from London's Wigmore Hall on his new 12-disc box…
-
As part of their ongoing project to record all of the Beethoven String Quartets, the Miro Quartet tackles String Quartet No.14, Op 131- a piece from one…
-
In Chopin: Works for Piano & Orchestra, Polish-Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki's explores Chopin's ability to bring emotion to his audience."He connects…
-
In this week's Of Note on demand installment, we explore an enticing new Deutsche Grammophon recording from mandolinist Avi Avital.A collaboration with…
-
This weekend's Masterworks II concert from the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) includes iconic Beethoven's 5th symphony, Sibelius's violin concerto…
-
Join us to hear Mahler's famed adagietto from his 9th symphony, a Beethoven and Brahms quartet, a Rachmaninov piano sonata and more are available for a…
-
“I must confess that I lead a miserable life,” said Beethoven in a letter to a friend in 1801.At this time Beethoven, coming to terms with his deafness,…
-
“I was just a kid, caught up in the music’s magnificence, and marveling at my new discovery—the first jewel I had found in the treasure chest of…