Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Black Lives Matter
-
The Harlem Renaissance came during a time of incredible unrest for the Black community in America, due in large part to the Red Summer of 1919. Racial…
-
A fifteen-year-old survivor details an attack by a furious white mob on her Greenwood District family home, which left hundreds of black Tulsans injured…
-
This week marks one year since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Books on systemic racism were on bestseller’s list, protests were happening…
-
A ceremony this weekend will unveil a marker noting the murders of three Black Fayetteville residents by a white mob. The three enslaved people who lost…
-
As many as a thousand African American residents of Catcher, an unincorporated community in rural Crawford County, were driven from their homes in the…
-
On Thursday, the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas delivered its recommendations to Governor Asa Hutchinson, who established…
-
After five months of meetings, the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas is getting ready to submit its report and…
-
Aaron William Clarke, a community organizer and co-founder of Bridge the Gap NWA, is running against incumbent Mark Kruger for Rogers City Council — the…
-
Over Labor Day weekend, Aaron C. Williams, co-founder of the new Northwest Arkansas race reconciliation group, Bridge the Gap, traveled to Harrison to…
-
The Boone County Quorum Court, Harrison City Council and Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce signed identical resolutions yesterday that denounce racism…