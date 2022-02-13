-
Tina Fey's musical, based on the movie of the same name, makes Mean Girls fun. The show is at Walton Arts Center through Sunday.
-
The national touring production of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is at Walton Arts Center beginning Tuesday night. We get a preview from…
-
The musical Come From Away, on stage at Walton Arts Center through the weekend, involves real events connected to the terrorist attacks of September 11th.…
-
“Nice Work If You Can Get It” is onstage at Walton Arts Center through Sunday.MUSIC: Let's Call the Whole Thing Off by Matthew Broderick, Kelli O'Hara,…