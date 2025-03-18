© 2025 KUAF
Melissa Manchester on her role in Funny Girl, her recent album release

By Kyle Kellams
Published March 18, 2025 at 4:18 PM CDT

The Funny Girl musical is touring at Walton Arts Center. This production’s cast includes Grammy-winner Melissa Manchester as Rose Brice, mother of Fanny, the comedian and star of stage whose life informs the musical. Kyle Kellams speaks to Manchester about the show and tour.

This run of Funny Girl coincides with Manchester’s most recent record, Re:View, a celebration of her 50 year-long career. She said the original Funny Girl has held a revered spot in her heart and being part of this tour makes complete sense.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
