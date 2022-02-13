-
Votes for Issue 6 remain on the ballot in Arkansas, and if approved, it would make the Natural State the latest to adopt legal medical marijuana.
-
Language for a proposal for legal medical marijuana has been approved by the Attorney General.
-
Arkansans for Compassionate Care get approval from Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel for a medical cannabis issue that could be decided during the…
-
Tyson Foods yesterday announced that Hillshire Brands had accepted its $8.5 billion acquisition bid over a smaller acquisition by Pinnacle Foods. Senator…