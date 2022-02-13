Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
CARES ACT
Progressive Washington County residents are protesting how the Republican-majority Washington County Quorum Court is failing to allocate millions of…
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, delivers $1.9 trillion to state and local governments, individuals,…
Washington County justices of the peace remain divided on the best ways to use a $4.5 million reimbursement from the first round of federal CARES Act…
An ordinance that places limitations on how justices of the peace can bring items before the Quorum Court is heading to the full Washington County Quorum…
During their regular meeting Thursday, the majority of the Washington County justices of the peace voted against an ordinance that would put a portion of…
The University of Arkansas Fort Smith is receiving $2.755 million in federal relief funding for students impacted by the pandemic. The Coronavirus…
As the Washington County Quorum Court met to discuss its budget for 2021, two other issues were raised: the county's plans for a $4.5 million…
On Dec. 23, $48 million dollars worth of Business Interruption Grants were awarded to 2,136 struggling tourism, travel, recreation, hospitality and…
Arkansas service and hospitality businesses impacted by the pandemic have until Wednesday at midnight to apply for Business Interruption Program grants,…
As city and county governments across Arkansas receive reimbursements from the state's allotment of CARES Act funding, Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse…