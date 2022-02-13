Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
chamber music
With an aim to put women front and center, the University of Arkansas Music Department launched "She: A Festival of Women in Music," with concerts and…
Soprano Twyla Robinson remembers the weather on the day she knew she wanted to be a singer growing up in the rural town of Denham Springs, Louisiana."I…
The Arkansas New Music Ensemble will perform Composer Michael Daugherty’s song cycle "Labyrinth of Love" (2012) with soprano Moon-Sook Park on Dec 1. The…
Axiom Brass, a Chicago-based quintet, is on a mission to redefine chamber music for their instrument family and, as a result, the entire genre."People…
The Axiom Brass Quintet is in residence with the University of Arkansas Music camp this summer. In addition to championing music education, they also…
The KUAF Fulbright chamber music fest continues this week with the music of lifelong pacifist Frank Bridge. This British composer taught Benjamin Britten,…
This week's KUAF Fulbright chamber concert tackles chamber music of British composer Frank Bridge, who taught Benjamin Britten, but is best known through…
The KUAF Fulbright Chamber Music Festival kicks off this week featuring two very different Hungarian composers, Miklos Rozsa and Erno Dohnanyi. Find out…
Although best known for scoring Alfred Hitchock films, Bernard Herrmann was adept at stand-alone chamber music. His Souvenir de Voyage, written for…
This year's KUAF Fulbright Chamber Music Festival's programming is devoid of any canonical German Romanticism. "It started with pure curiosity," explains…