Wild Prairie Winds ensemble visits Fayetteville to teach, perform
Wild Prairie Winds is an ensemble with members from several different states that will perform this weekend at the Folk School of Fayetteville as well as at the Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The ensemble and Chamber Music of the Ozarks will also host "Chamber Music 101," a free discussion about and demonstration of chamber music. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams sat down with leaders from both organizations to learn more about this weekend's events.