Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Wild Prairie Winds ensemble visits Fayetteville to teach, perform

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 9, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST
Wild Prairie Winds is a multi-state quintet visiting the Folk School of Fayetteville this weekend.
Wild Prairie Winds is an ensemble with members from several different states that will perform this weekend at the Folk School of Fayetteville as well as at the Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The ensemble and Chamber Music of the Ozarks will also host "Chamber Music 101," a free discussion about and demonstration of chamber music. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams sat down with leaders from both organizations to learn more about this weekend's events.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
