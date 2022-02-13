Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Charles Ives
-
"His complexities don't always add up, but when they do, a richness of experience is suggested that is unobtainable in any other way," wrote Aaron…
-
Though the KUAF Sunday Symphony no longer exists I'll continue to feature full symphonic works Sunday nights. This week includes American composer Charles…
-
Though he was also a fine athlete and shrewd businessman, today Charles Ives is remembered as a Pulitzer prize-winning composer. His music was largely…
-
Seattle Symphony's latest recording features the work of Charles Ives, including Central Park in the Dark. Written in 1906, this piece is a musical…