Hamilton Center for Child Advocacy in Fort Smith is a secure facility fully staffed by professionals who comprehensively respond to referred child victims…
Calls to Arkansas's child abuse hotline have increased after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. We learn about how the pandemic has impacted the…
The Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County began providing services at its new Gentry location this week. Officials say they anticipate serving 40-60…
The Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Child Protective Services operates a Child Maltreatment Central Registry. This year the registry is…
Children's House in Springdale is designed to help some of the youngest victims of abuse and neglect in northwest Arkansas.