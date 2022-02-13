Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
chopin
Explore evocative intimacies in a new duo recording of Chopin, Schumann and Grieg from cellist Inbal Segev and pianist Juho Pohjonen."I think Chopin was a…
Pianist Andrew Tyson brings to life the poetic impulses of Chopin with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) this weekend on a piano he helped pick…
In Chopin: Works for Piano & Orchestra, Polish-Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki's explores Chopin's ability to bring emotion to his audience."He connects…
At the young age of 22, Polish-Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki already claims seven years as a recording artist on Deutsche Grammophon. His latest, Chopin:…
In this week's Of Note on demand installment, we sample the ORA Singers' new album Many Are The Wonders, which features contemporary compositions inspired…
The young Polish pianist Rafal Blechacz explores Chopin through the composers intimate polonaises. "I feel very close to this music," he exclaims in the…
Pianist Yundi Li, the youngest ever to win the Chopin International Piano Competition in Warsaw, continues his study of the Polish composer's works in…
The Italian translation for Scherzo is joke, hence the whimsy and irony often found in the classical music form for so many. Chopin's four Scherzi were…
Heralded as among Chopin's most innovative and demanding compositions are his four ballades, which pianist Yundi tackles in his latest release. Hear…
Valentina Lisitsa’s artistry never loses its luster. Her latest recording of consists entirely of études, short piano pieces often used by students to…