Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Conversations With the Legal Academy
-
Alan Trammell, assistant professor at the University of Arkansas School of Law, discusses his work on nationwide injunctions. The conversation was…
-
Fidel Calero, manger of education services for the AccessLex Institute Southwest Territory, discusses financing legal education. Calero was on campus in…
-
Margaret Sova McCabe, the 13th dean of the University of Arkansas School of Law, discusses her research interests and transition to Fayetteville. McCabe…
-
Zoe Niesel, assistant professor, director of the Law Success Program and co-director of the Legal Research and Writing Program at St. Mary’s University…
-
Lua Kamal Yuille, associate professor at the University of Kansas School of Law, discusses her research on "The Myth of Autonomy." She was on campus in…
-
Michael Green, professor at Texas A & M University School of Law, discusses his research on retaliation against Black Work Matters. He was on campus in…
-
Michael Ariens, professor, director of faculty scholarship and Englehardt Research Fellow at Saint Mary's University School of Law, discusses his research…
-
Sarah Adams-Schoen, associate professor at the University of Arkansas Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, discusses her research on local…
-
Margot Pollans, faculty director of the Pace-NRDC Food Law Initiative and assistant professor at the Pace University Elisabeth Haub School of Law,…
-
Josh Galperin, the director of the Environmental Protection Clinic and clinical lecturer in law at Yale Law School, discusses his research on private…