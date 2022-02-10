KUAF Podcast Stream

Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Jacquelyn Wiersma-Mosley, professor of human development and family sciences, talks about her research on NFL player violence.
Undisciplined is going on the road!For Black History Month, host Dr. Caree Banton and the folks at KUAF Public Radio are working on that communiversity.…
Undisciplined returns with the launch of season two. Host Caree Banton talks with Dr. Ernest Yufenyuy, a research scientist at the Center for Disease…
Jill Marshall, assistant professor of geosciences, discusses her research on Earth's surface and Arctic watersheds in Northwest Territories, Canada.
In the season finale of Undisciplined, we look back on some past conversations about music and its impact on African and African American Studies. Plus, a…
Hugh Churchill, associate professor of physics in the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, discusses the MonArk NSF Quantum Foundry and…
Dr. Valandra is a professor of Social Work at the University of Arkansas. She talks about her work breaking the stereotypes of physical and sexual…
WARNING - Acts of war and violence are described in detail in this episode. In the third episode of our RefleXions Music Series podcast, we speak with…
Growing up in Little Rock, Warrington Sebree wasn't exactly sure what he wanted to do when he grew up, but he knew where he wanted to go: the University…
