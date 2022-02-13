Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
After more than a year of a global pandemic, will houses of worship be forever changed? Rev. Nancy Frausto, associate rector at St. Luke's Episcopal…
On this week's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, we hear from Ray Hanley, the president and CEO of the Arkansas Foundation for…
At his weekly coronavirus response briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made a familiar appeal to Arkansans: get vaccinated against COVID-19. His plea came just…
When a global pandemic was declared, many researchers based at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock immediately pivoted to…
Many millions more U.S. veterans, including those not presently enrolled in VA health benefits, will be able to access no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations…
There were 17 patients in COVID-19 wards across Washington and Benton Counties on Tuesday, which is a significant drop from the early January average of…
Many people remain hesitant about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Douglas Drevets with the University of Oklahoma and a representative of the Infectious…
Calls to Arkansas's child abuse hotline have increased after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. We learn about how the pandemic has impacted the…
In our monthly conversation with the assistant editors of ArkansasCovid.com, we discuss the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of…
The University of Arkansas is maintaining its campus mask requirement after Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifted the statewide mask mandate on Mar. 30. The…