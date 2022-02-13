Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Coronavirus Testing
The spring semester is already underway for John Brown University graduate students, but officials have pushed back the start for undergraduate students…
Springdale-based medical diagnostic biotechnology firm, NOWDiagnostics, has developed a rapid COVID-19 antibody test. The test, which is pending approval…
This month, the Arkansas Department of Health cleaned up its COVID-19 data, which included adding 20,000 missing test results to Washington County's data…
Hundreds of rapid antigen test devices and sampling kits to detect acute COVID-19, which yields results within a half hour or less, are being distributed…
On Tuesday, lawmakers on the Arkansas Legislative Council convened a special meeting to consider two funding requests from the Department of Health. One…
The governor, lawmakers and community leaders are urging the Arkansas Legislative Council to meet and approve nearly $7 million in funding for a COVID-19…
Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-District 86, represents west Fayetteville and for the past two months she's been concerned about the 25 to 29 percent positivity…
Namida Lab, a private biotech startup headquartered in Fayetteville, commercial COVID-19 serology antibody testing to the public and expanded blood…