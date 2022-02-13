Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
COVID-19 Vaccine
The city of Fayetteville is reinstating its COVID-19 vaccine incentive. People who live or work in the city are eligible to receive $100 to become…
First up today: Arkansas now gives booster vaccines to all adults, a big NIH award will help UAMS study health disparities in Arkansas, and the Cherokee…
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest campus in Fayetteville is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for kids age 5 to 11. The FDA approved…
At the top of our show today, medical centers like Arkansas Children's Hospital are still waiting to receive their vaccine doses to start giving to…
At the top of our midweek show, Governor Asa Hutchinson discusses the impending special session for the Arkansas Legislature to consider state income tax,…
Vaccinations continue in Arkansas, but there are still people with concerns. A forum on Arkansas PBS addressed many of those concerns.
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston released a statement saying he will not require Secretary of State employees to be vaccinated nor will he…
At the top of our show: weekend reporting for Arkansas and COVID-19, Arkansas reaction to President Biden's vaccine policies and a new ranking for…
This week FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer and BioNtech’s COVID-19 vaccine, previously authorized only for emergency use. The U.S. Department of…
COVID-19 vaccination ID cards are increasingly being required to enter center public and private facilites as well as for travel, as proof. But if not…