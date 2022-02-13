-
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, RSV for short, are suddenly rising across the…
-
The dangerous COVID-19 Delta variant, one of six emergent novel coronavirus strains circulating the globe, is quickly spreading in Arkansas. Experts warn…
-
Even when fully vaccinated, Arkansans with medical conditions or medical situations that cause them to be immune compromised are at higher risk for…
-
Arkansas health officials are monitoring for COVID-19 variants, which are increasing in number across the state. To learn more about the process of…