DACA
-
ImmigrationHelp, a nonprofit immigrant legal aid center founded in 2019 by Harvard University lawyers and students, now independently operated, helps…
-
Under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, recipients are given legal work authorization; however, students pursuing a teaching…
-
Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it will reject initial requests for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA…
-
In a 5-4 decision, the United States Supreme Court has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals…
-
Immigration policies, like 287(g), can affect many people and their families. We speak with one parent who is waiting to see whether her son will be…
-
Today Governor Asa Hutchinson is signing into law a bill that will allow the Arkansas State Board of Nursing to grant licenses to participants in the…
-
Eight thousand Arkansas DACA recipients are waiting as courts decide whether to proceed with or block President Trump's 2017 termination of the DACA…
-
Members of Congress are turning their attention this week to the issue of immigration. A focal point of the discussion is Deferred Action for Childhood…
-
More than a dozen Arkansas civil rights DREAMers descended on Washington D.C., earlier this month, joining a national protest and engaging in civil…
-
Dozens of faith leaders across Arkansas have signed a unity statement written by Pastor Clint Schnekloth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville…