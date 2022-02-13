Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Downtown Springdale
Two more installations on the Famous Hardware façade in downtown Springdale will be celebrated tonight from 5:00-8:00. We met one of the artists, Jay…
The Downtown Springdale Outdoor Dining District opens to the public today. The city council approved an ordinance establishing the new entertainment…
One of Springdale's best known public servants died Monday. Walter Turnbow was 95. A champion of education and economic development, Turnbow left his mark…
In 2016, the city of Springdale joined a nationwide monarch butterfly habitat cultivation initiative. Since then, the Shiloh Museum and a group called…
Tyson Foods unveiled its Manufacturing Automation Center in downtown Springdale last week. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to help the company…
The Springdale Chamber of Commerce has launched a new smartphone app to give visitors and residents one place for information about everything that's…
Arkansas' only cidery is growing. Black Apple Crossing in Springdale will start distributing its cider at more than 30 bars and restaurants in Little Rock…
Construction of a new criminal justice complex and renovations to city hall are underway in Springdale. The project, which is expected to take two years,…
City leaders and several business groups unveiled their plans for downtown Springdale at last week's Invest Springdale Summit. They include a mixed-use…
Jill Dabbs stepped into the role of executive director for the Downtown Springdale Alliance in the past few weeks. She was formerly the mayor of Bryant,…