Gov. Sanders announces new state treasurer

Gov. Sanders announces new treasurer

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is selecting Larry Walther, Department of Finance and Administration Secretary, as the new state treasurer. Walther will follow the late Mark Lowery, who died in office last month. Gov. Sanders said she was excited to make the announcement. Walther, who lost his wife Janice in May, reflected on Lowery's legacy during his speech. Walther served under Gov. Sanders’ father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. He will serve the remaining two years of Lowery's term.

Another heat warning for NWA

There is another Excessive Heat Warning for the Arkansas River Valley and much of eastern Oklahoma today. Temperatures are expected to reach 104 degrees in Fort Smith, with heat index readings as high as 113 degrees. The warning lasts until 9 p.m. tonight. In Northwest Arkansas, there is a heat advisory until 9 p.m. tonight. Highs in Northwest Arkansas will be around 100 degrees, with heat index readings as high as 108 degrees.

Downtown Springdale adding more crosswalks

The City of Springdale will add more crosswalks to downtown tomorrow. The crosswalks will be at the intersection of Main and Meadow and are an effort to improve walkability in the area. The project is a partnership between the city, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Community Health and Research and NWA Trailblazers. The project is part of a REACH grant UAMS received to improve physical activity and built environments.