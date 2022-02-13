Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
dvorak
Trio 180 is the faculty trio-in-residence at the the University of the Pacific's Conservatory of Music. Their new release includes Schumann's lively trio…
Grammy-nominated Eroica Trio -- Erika Nickrenz, piano; Sara Parkins, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello -- perform a concert Saturday, August 29, at the…
Antonín Dvořák’s “Serenade in D Minor” was meant to be performed outdoors. The seemingly odd ensemble of ten wind instruments, cello, and double bass for…
Antonín Dvořák wrote his symphony “From the New World” in the first year following his arrival to the United States in 1892. This exquisite composition,…
Bohemian composer Vitezslav Novak paid tribute to Dvorak, a teacher of his in Prague, in his symphonic work "Eternal Longing," although the title was…