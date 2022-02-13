Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Face Masks
The show starts with another Arkansas record for virus cases, more schools adopting mask mandates, early voting in a special election and an addition to…
After a legislative prohibition on pandemic mask mandates in Arkansas for public facilities was recently blocked by a circuit court judge in Arkansas,…
A month after Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson in late March lifted his emergency pandemic mask mandate, the Arkansas legislature enacted a law banning…
The University of Arkansas is maintaining its campus mask requirement after Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifted the statewide mask mandate on Mar. 30. The…
Local restaurant owners and workers say they're frustrated by the governor's recent decisions to relax most state mandates to guidelines while leaving…
Fewer Arkansans are catching influenza this season, data show. Experts believe it may be due to COVID-19 NPI's, or non-pharmaceutical interventions, such…
Seven months into the global pandemic, most of us have grown accustomed to wearing cloth or surgical face masks to help prevent the spread of a COVID-19,…
To help little ones cope with fears that may come with having an instructor with a partially covered face, Arkansas State University Childhood Services…
Opinions on the use of face coverings continue to evolve since a COVID-19 pandemic was declared. Two experts with the University of Arkansas for Medical…
Ever since Governor Asa Hutchinson issued an emergency order requiring the wearing of face coverings in public places to help stop the spread of COVID-19,…