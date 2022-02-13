Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
fayetteville high school
-
Student performances, from band to theater, have been at a standstill for more than a year. Tomorrow night ten actors at Fayetteville High School will…
-
A color pencil portrait of two young women dressed up in gowns with nowhere to go is heading to the U.S. Capitol for a year. The artwork by Autumn…
-
Choir students from Fayetteville High School will perform Dec. 12-14 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church as part of the 15th annual Madrigal Feast. The…
-
Last night, about two dozen Fayetteville High School students spent the night outdoors, collecting non-perishible foods and monetary donations to benefit…
-
Fayetteville High School students will spend the night tonight in the cold as part of the school's annual homeless vigil. The event is intended to help…
-
Incoming freshmen at Fayetteville High School can take part in a new, advanced placement curriculum designed to prepare students for college. Fayetteville…
-
The Fayetteville High School student council is holding its 19th annual homeless vigil on Dec. 7. On that night students will sleep outside in makeshift…