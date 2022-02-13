-
At the top of our midweek show, nearly 800 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, there will be a runoff for the GOP…
-
FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, announced April 12th, it is offering financial assistance to families and individuals burdened by funeral…
-
Project PPE (Promoting Positive Emotions) is a free crisis counseling program designed to help Arkansans impacted by COVID-19 receive emotional and…
-
The spring floods are being addressed in various ways as FEMA continues to establish a presence in the state.