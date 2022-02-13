Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
flute
-
Paul Schoenfield's Cafe Music features "Slovakian Children's Songs for Flute and Piano" performed with Grammy-nomintated flutist, Carol Wincenc.…
-
Hear a "rhythmic, muscular and propulsive" flute and piano duo performed by the musicians it was composed for when I play Laura Kaminsky's "Duo for Flue…
-
The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) includes a virtuosic flute concerto by Jacques Ibert in their upcoming Masterworks II concert. Hear a recording…
-
Something special happens when certain instruments come together. The Tre Voci ensemble combines the sounds of flute, viola, and harp for a surreal…
-
Claude Debussy’s intimate relationship with music is perhaps most apparent in the delicacy of compositions like his sonata for flute, viola, and harp,…
-
Robert Stallman's new release, titled Cosi fan Flauti: Mozart for Flute and Orchestra, explores the ever amorous instrument via the lens of Mozart and…
-
Astor Piazzolla's "Histoire du Tango" is a delight performed by Patrick Gallois, flute, and Göran Söllscher, guitar. Catch it on Tuesday's Of Note with…
-
Nothing says tranquility quite like the pairing of harp and strings, as is the case in Alan Hovhaness's "The Garden of Adonis," a suite for the two…