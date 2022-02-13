-
The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will launch a new series called "Lecture Live" on July 30. The series will include discussions of great art of the past…
Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, explains how and why the photographs at the Fort Smith Regional Art…
A multimillion-dollar endowment from the Windgate Foundation will help the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum continue its mission to foster art appreciation…
A new gallery is in the works at the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. The new space will be used to permanently display a collection of Boehm porcelain…
The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is planning a big summer for young patrons. Daleana Vaughan, the education director at the RAM delivers a preview for…
The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will soon raise money for new lawn landscaping in a most appropriate way . . . with a lawn party. The May 19 social is…
The origins of the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum date back to 1948. In 2013, the center celebrated a major turning point in its history when it rebranded…