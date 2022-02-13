Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
foster children
-
Last month we highlighted CASA - Court Appointed Special Advocates - during the Community Spotlight. Here are some voices from that series.
-
Eloy Davila - a bi-lingual CASA volunteer - speaks to CASA's Colleen Smith about the need for more bi-lingual CASA workers.
-
Ashley is a 13 year old and is in the eighth grade. She has been in the state's foster system since she was 11. She talks about her CASA, Deana.
-
During this segment we hear from a "CASA Couple".
-
In these segments Dee Scritchfield, a parent council working with the Benton County defenders office, describes her work with biological parents of foster…
-
CASA's Colleen Smith continues her discussion with 'Caleb'...and 18 year old who has been within the child foster care system since he was 15.
-
CASA's Colleen Smith speaks with Laureen Benefield - a pediatrician at the Northwest Arkansas Pediatric Clinic. They discuss the importance of medical…
-
CASA's Colleen Smith speaks with Pat Page. Pat has worked in public child welfare for 35 years which included time with the state's DHS.
-
CASA's Development Director Colleen Smith speaks with Circuit Judge Stacey Zimmerman about her experiences with foster children in the courtroom.
-
Colleen Smith with CASA of Northwest Arkansas speaks with an advocate supervisor with CASA - Kristen Cole. Cole has also worked with DHS, giving her a…