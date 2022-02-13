-
CASA's Colleen Smith continues her discussion with 'Caleb'...and 18 year old who has been within the child foster care system since he was 15.
CASA's Colleen Smith speaks with Laureen Benefield - a pediatrician at the Northwest Arkansas Pediatric Clinic. They discuss the importance of medical…
CASA's Colleen Smith speaks with Pat Page. Pat has worked in public child welfare for 35 years which included time with the state's DHS.
Ann Meythaler - with the local group 'The Call' - talks about the emotions of a child upon entering a foster home.