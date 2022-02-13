-
The KUAF Fulbright chamber music fest continues this week with the music of lifelong pacifist Frank Bridge. This British composer taught Benjamin Britten,…
This week's KUAF Fulbright chamber concert tackles chamber music of British composer Frank Bridge, who taught Benjamin Britten, but is best known through…
This year's KUAF Fulbright Chamber Music Festival kicks off its three concert season June 9. Ahead of this year's three concerts season I talked to…
“That this score contains the best of me I do not doubt,” Frank Bridge wrote in a letter to his patron Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge of his 3rd String…