Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Gabriela Montero
-
In a recent interview with Katy Henriksen, contemporary composer Gabriela Montero remarks about the story of her homeland as told through her piece…
-
Gabriela Montero has made a name for herself as one of today’s notable composers. In a conversation with Katy Henriksen, Montero remarks about the story…
-
In her latest release for Orchid Classics Venezuelan ex-pat Gabriela Montero pairs an original composition with an exquisite new rendering of…
-
Just as Rachmaninov before her, pianist and composer Gabriela Montero is an expatriate, torn away from her homeland of Venezuela. In her new release she…
-
Pianist, composer and improviser Gabriela Montero gets personal in her composition Ex Patria, op. 1, In Memoriam, a piece that explores her homeland of…